Duerr AG is a global player in mechanical and plant engineering. It develops automated painting applications and systems, final assembly lines, and other solutions to test surfaces and purify gases. Additional sales originate from supplying panel systems, saws, and handling systems for woodworking equipment. Duerr operates several business divisions: paint and final assembly, application technology, measuring and process, clean technology, and woodworking machinery. The majority of sales derive from agreements with automotive manufacturers and suppliers. In addition, the company sells to the mechanical engineering, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Revenues are fairly balanced among Europe, the Americas, and the region combining Asia-Pacific and Africa.