QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 3
Mkt Cap
365.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
304.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dubber Corp Ltd operates as a cloud platform service provider. It provides a call recording, management, and access service with advanced functionality. The company product includes Dubber Connect a cloud call recording and communication capture service, available through a telephony service provider. Its segment includes Corporate and Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from the Technology segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dubber Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dubber Corp (DUBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dubber Corp (OTCPK: DUBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dubber Corp's (DUBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dubber Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Dubber Corp (DUBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dubber Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Dubber Corp (DUBRF)?

A

The stock price for Dubber Corp (OTCPK: DUBRF) is $1.2 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dubber Corp (DUBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dubber Corp.

Q

When is Dubber Corp (OTCPK:DUBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Dubber Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dubber Corp (DUBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dubber Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Dubber Corp (DUBRF) operate in?

A

Dubber Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.