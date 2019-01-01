ñol

Dassault Aviation
(OTCPK:DUAVF)
$150.20
-0.03[-0.02%]
Last update: 9:30AM
Day High/Low150.2 - 150.2
52 Week High/Low100.01 - 183.79
Open / Close150.2 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 83.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E18.47
50d Avg. Price153.35
Div / Yield2.67/1.78%
Payout Ratio31.16
EPS-
Total Float-

Dassault Aviation (OTC:DUAVF), Key Statistics

Dassault Aviation (OTC: DUAVF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
18.47
Forward P/E
23.81
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.08
PEG Ratio (TTM)
264.69
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.69
Price / Book (mrq)
2.14
Price / EBITDA
8.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.92
Earnings Yield
5.41%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.28
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
70.19
Tangible Book value per share
68.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
13.4B
Total Assets
19.1B
Total Liabilities
19.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -