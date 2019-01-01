QQQ
Dotz Nano Ltd is a technology company specializing in the development and marketing of novel advanced carbon-based materials used for tracing, anti-counterfeiting and product-liability solutions. The company's products ValiDotz, Fluorensic, and BioDotz, can be embedded into plastics, fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and even Cannabis and Tobacco plants to create product-specific codes and trace for origin.

Dotz Nano Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dotz Nano (DTZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dotz Nano (OTCPK: DTZZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dotz Nano's (DTZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dotz Nano.

Q

What is the target price for Dotz Nano (DTZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dotz Nano

Q

Current Stock Price for Dotz Nano (DTZZF)?

A

The stock price for Dotz Nano (OTCPK: DTZZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dotz Nano (DTZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dotz Nano.

Q

When is Dotz Nano (OTCPK:DTZZF) reporting earnings?

A

Dotz Nano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dotz Nano (DTZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dotz Nano.

Q

What sector and industry does Dotz Nano (DTZZF) operate in?

A

Dotz Nano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.