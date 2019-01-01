QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Datatec Ltd is an international information and communications technology solutions company. The company's portfolio of businesses is split into three core divisions: technology distribution (under the brand of Westcon International), integration and managed services (Logicalis), and management consulting and financial services (Analysys Mason and Datatec Financial Services). Technology distribution, which offers services related to cyber security and network infrastructure, contributes the majority of the firm's revenue.

Datatec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Datatec (DTTLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Datatec (OTCPK: DTTLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Datatec's (DTTLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Datatec.

Q

What is the target price for Datatec (DTTLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Datatec

Q

Current Stock Price for Datatec (DTTLY)?

A

The stock price for Datatec (OTCPK: DTTLY) is $4 last updated Fri Jul 02 2021 19:54:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Datatec (DTTLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Datatec.

Q

When is Datatec (OTCPK:DTTLY) reporting earnings?

A

Datatec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Datatec (DTTLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Datatec.

Q

What sector and industry does Datatec (DTTLY) operate in?

A

Datatec is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.