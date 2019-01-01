ñol

Detroit Legal News (OTC:DTRL), Dividends

Detroit Legal News issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Detroit Legal News generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.22%

Annual Dividend

$8.0

Last Dividend

Oct 10, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Detroit Legal News Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Detroit Legal News (DTRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on October 20, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Detroit Legal News (DTRL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News (DTRL). The last dividend payout was on October 20, 2018 and was $2.00

Q
How much per share is the next Detroit Legal News (DTRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News (DTRL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on October 20, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Detroit Legal News (OTCPK:DTRL)?
A

Detroit Legal News has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Detroit Legal News (DTRL) was $2.00 and was paid out next on October 20, 2018.

