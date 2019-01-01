Detroit Legal News (OTC:DTRL), Dividends

Detroit Legal News issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Detroit Legal News generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on October 20, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News (DTRL). The last dividend payout was on October 20, 2018 and was $2.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Detroit Legal News (DTRL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on October 20, 2018
Detroit Legal News has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Detroit Legal News (DTRL) was $2.00 and was paid out next on October 20, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.