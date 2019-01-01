QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Detroit Legal News Co is a newspaper publishing company in the United States. It operates in two lines of business. As Inland Press, it produces and sells sheet-fed commercial printing, principally to customers located in southeastern Michigan. In addition, the company's subsidiary Detroit Legal News Publishing publishes legal newspapers. All newspapers are circulated principally to subscribers in southern Michigan. The firm publishes newspapers across the Lower Peninsula along with MOTION, a quarterly lifestyle magazine for The Active Attorney.

Detroit Legal News Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Detroit Legal News (DTRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Detroit Legal News (OTCPK: DTRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Detroit Legal News's (DTRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Detroit Legal News.

Q

What is the target price for Detroit Legal News (DTRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Detroit Legal News

Q

Current Stock Price for Detroit Legal News (DTRL)?

A

The stock price for Detroit Legal News (OTCPK: DTRL) is $324 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 20:09:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Detroit Legal News (DTRL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2018.

Q

When is Detroit Legal News (OTCPK:DTRL) reporting earnings?

A

Detroit Legal News does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Detroit Legal News (DTRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Detroit Legal News.

Q

What sector and industry does Detroit Legal News (DTRL) operate in?

A

Detroit Legal News is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.