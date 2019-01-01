ñol

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF
(ARCA:DTRE)
$37.90
0.45[1.20%]
At close: Oct 3
First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (ARCA:DTRE), Quotes and News Summary

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (ARCA: DTRE)

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (ARCA: DTRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF's (DTRE) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF.

Q
What is the target price for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) stock?
A

There is no analysis for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE)?
A

The stock price for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (ARCA: DTRE) is $37.9 last updated October 3, 2022, 7:53 PM UTC.

Q
Does First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF.

Q
When is First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (ARCA:DTRE) reporting earnings?
A

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF.