Range
4.87 - 4.93
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/26.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 8.99
Mkt Cap
348.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.93
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
70.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Dakota Territory Resource Corp is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. The company's properties include Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, and Homestake Paleoplacer located in Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dakota Territory Res (DTRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dakota Territory Res (OTCQB: DTRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dakota Territory Res's (DTRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dakota Territory Res.

Q

What is the target price for Dakota Territory Res (DTRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dakota Territory Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Dakota Territory Res (DTRC)?

A

The stock price for Dakota Territory Res (OTCQB: DTRC) is $4.915 last updated Today at 7:10:01 PM.

Q

Does Dakota Territory Res (DTRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dakota Territory Res.

Q

When is Dakota Territory Res (OTCQB:DTRC) reporting earnings?

A

Dakota Territory Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dakota Territory Res (DTRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dakota Territory Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Dakota Territory Res (DTRC) operate in?

A

Dakota Territory Res is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.