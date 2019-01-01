QQQ
DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings after the 2021 spin-off of DT Midstream. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DTE Energy (DTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DTE Energy's (DTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DTE Energy.

Q

What is the target price for DTE Energy (DTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DTE Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for DTE Energy (DTP)?

A

The stock price for DTE Energy (NYSE: DTP) is $50.21 last updated Today at 7:45:06 PM.

Q

Does DTE Energy (DTP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DTE Energy.

Q

When is DTE Energy (NYSE:DTP) reporting earnings?

A

DTE Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DTE Energy (DTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DTE Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does DTE Energy (DTP) operate in?

A

DTE Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.