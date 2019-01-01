ñol

Doutor Nichires Holdings
(OTCPK:DTNHF)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 44.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-54.55
Total Float-

Doutor Nichires Holdings (OTC:DTNHF), Dividends

Doutor Nichires Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Doutor Nichires Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Doutor Nichires Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Doutor Nichires Holdings (DTNHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doutor Nichires Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Doutor Nichires Holdings (DTNHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doutor Nichires Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Doutor Nichires Holdings (DTNHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doutor Nichires Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Doutor Nichires Holdings (OTCPK:DTNHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doutor Nichires Holdings.

