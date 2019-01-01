BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.
(OTCPK:DTLAP)
$0.11
0[0.00%]
Last update: 3:30PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$0.35
0.24[218.18%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 19.210KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.054 - 0.630

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Key Statistics

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC: DTLAP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
0.61
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.8B
Total Assets
2.8B
Total Liabilities
2.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
53.39%
Net Margin
-46.87%
EBIT Margin
15.13%
EBITDA Margin
48.78%
Operating Margin
19.74%

