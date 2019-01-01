BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.
(OTCPK:DTLAP)
$0.11
0[0.00%]
Last update: 3:30PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 19.210KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.054 - 0.630

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. Stock (OTC:DTLAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

No Data
Q

What is the target price for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no price target for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no analyst for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc. (DTLAP) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for BROOKFIELD DTLA 7.625A PR by Brookfield DTLA Inc.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved