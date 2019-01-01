QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dthera Sciences is a digital health company. The company is developing a Digital Therapeutic technology designed to deliver Reminiscence Therapy to certain patient populations, principally, patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia with the goal of a Quality of Life benefit and reduction in anxiety in those populations. EveryStory uses a chat system (called Rachel) to directly engage with family members. Through EveryStory, users can send various photos and record audio. EveryStory is a closed system in which the people who are authorized to be within the resident's group can add stories or audio.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dthera Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dthera Sciences (DTHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dthera Sciences (OTCEM: DTHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dthera Sciences's (DTHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dthera Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Dthera Sciences (DTHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dthera Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Dthera Sciences (DTHR)?

A

The stock price for Dthera Sciences (OTCEM: DTHR) is $0.0015 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 15:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dthera Sciences (DTHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dthera Sciences.

Q

When is Dthera Sciences (OTCEM:DTHR) reporting earnings?

A

Dthera Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dthera Sciences (DTHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dthera Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Dthera Sciences (DTHR) operate in?

A

Dthera Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.