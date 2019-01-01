Dthera Sciences is a digital health company. The company is developing a Digital Therapeutic technology designed to deliver Reminiscence Therapy to certain patient populations, principally, patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia with the goal of a Quality of Life benefit and reduction in anxiety in those populations. EveryStory uses a chat system (called Rachel) to directly engage with family members. Through EveryStory, users can send various photos and record audio. EveryStory is a closed system in which the people who are authorized to be within the resident's group can add stories or audio.