Dexco SA produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three segments based on product type: Wood ,Deca and Ceramic Tiles. The wood segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells wood panels used in housing for floors, doors, furniture, and kitchen cabinets. The wood used in flooring comes coated in vinyl, which makes the products water-resistant. The Deca segment sells sanitary metals, ceramics, electric showers, and solar heaters. The majority of revenue comes from Brazil and The Ceramic Tiles Division operates with two industrial plants, responsible by production of ceramic tiles, with the brand Ceusa.