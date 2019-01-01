ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deutsche Telekom
(OTCQX:DTEGF)
20.70
0.55[2.73%]
At close: May 27
16.3677
-4.3323[-20.93%]
After Hours: 9:02AM EDT
Day High/Low20.7 - 20.7
52 Week High/Low16.31 - 22.29
Open / Close20.7 / 20.7
Float / Outstanding- / 5B
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.7K
Mkt Cap102.9B
P/E13.27
50d Avg. Price18.8
Div / Yield0.7/3.36%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.79
Total Float-

Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGF), Key Statistics

Deutsche Telekom (OTC: DTEGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
245.3B
Trailing P/E
13.27
Forward P/E
14.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.64
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.34
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.86
Price / Book (mrq)
2
Price / EBITDA
2.14
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.19
Earnings Yield
7.54%
Price change 1 M
1.11
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.34
Tangible Book value per share
-19.15
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
204.8B
Total Assets
292.4B
Total Liabilities
204.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.22
Gross Margin
56.34%
Net Margin
14.09%
EBIT Margin
24.25%
EBITDA Margin
48.39%
Operating Margin
23.15%