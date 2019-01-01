Deutsche Wohnen (OTC:DTCWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK: DTCWY) was reported by Berenberg on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DTCWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK: DTCWY) was provided by Berenberg, and Deutsche Wohnen upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deutsche Wohnen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deutsche Wohnen was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) is trading at is $13.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.