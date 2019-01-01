QQQ
Data3 Ltd is an information technology services and solutions provider company. Its technology solutions are broadly categorized into Cloud, Mobility, Security, Data and Analytics, and IT Lifecycle Management. The company's only segment being is that of value-added IT reseller and IT solutions provider. It derives revenue from Infrastructure Solutions; Software Solutions; Business Aspect; Project Services; Support Services; People Solutions and Discovery Technology.

Data3 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Data3 (DTATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Data3 (OTCPK: DTATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Data3's (DTATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Data3.

Q

What is the target price for Data3 (DTATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Data3

Q

Current Stock Price for Data3 (DTATF)?

A

The stock price for Data3 (OTCPK: DTATF) is $4.05 last updated Mon Feb 01 2021 17:23:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Data3 (DTATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data3.

Q

When is Data3 (OTCPK:DTATF) reporting earnings?

A

Data3 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Data3 (DTATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Data3.

Q

What sector and industry does Data3 (DTATF) operate in?

A

Data3 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.