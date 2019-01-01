Divestco Inc is the Canada-based exploration services company. The company is engaged in the development, designing and sales of geoscience solutions to Energy and Service companies. The company provides Software & Data, Seismic Processing, Geomatics Services, Seismic Data & Brokerage, and Land Services. The company operates in four business segments namely, Software and Data comprises of software exploration products and also provide full suite of support data layers; Services segment comprises of geomatics and processing; Seismic Data comprises of seismic brokerage and data management services which also contributes a major part of revenue and, Corporate and Other segment comprises of overall strategic consultant to companies. Most of its revenue is generated from the Canada market.