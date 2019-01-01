QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Divestco Inc is the Canada-based exploration services company. The company is engaged in the development, designing and sales of geoscience solutions to Energy and Service companies. The company provides Software & Data, Seismic Processing, Geomatics Services, Seismic Data & Brokerage, and Land Services. The company operates in four business segments namely, Software and Data comprises of software exploration products and also provide full suite of support data layers; Services segment comprises of geomatics and processing; Seismic Data comprises of seismic brokerage and data management services which also contributes a major part of revenue and, Corporate and Other segment comprises of overall strategic consultant to companies. Most of its revenue is generated from the Canada market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Divestco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Divestco (DSVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Divestco (OTCEM: DSVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Divestco's (DSVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Divestco.

Q

What is the target price for Divestco (DSVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Divestco

Q

Current Stock Price for Divestco (DSVTF)?

A

The stock price for Divestco (OTCEM: DSVTF) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 15:39:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Divestco (DSVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Divestco.

Q

When is Divestco (OTCEM:DSVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Divestco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Divestco (DSVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Divestco.

Q

What sector and industry does Divestco (DSVTF) operate in?

A

Divestco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.