Range
10.13 - 11.1
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/15.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7 - 13.48
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.1
P/E
17.53
Shares
222.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Distell Group Holdings Ltd makes and distributes wine, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under dozens of brand names. Its top brands include Amarula, 4th Street, Hunter's Klipdrift, Nederburg, Richelieu, Savanna, Viceroy, and J.C. Le Roux. Nearly three-fourths of the company's sales are generated in South Africa. Its remaining sales are split roughly evenly between the rest of Africa and all other continents. Distell produces most of its products in South Africa and has additional production facilities in France, Scotland, and Ghana.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Distell Gr Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Distell Gr Holdings (OTCPK: DSTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Distell Gr Holdings's (DSTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Distell Gr Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Distell Gr Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF)?

A

The stock price for Distell Gr Holdings (OTCPK: DSTZF) is $10.13 last updated Today at 7:38:30 PM.

Q

Does Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Distell Gr Holdings.

Q

When is Distell Gr Holdings (OTCPK:DSTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Distell Gr Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Distell Gr Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Distell Gr Holdings (DSTZF) operate in?

A

Distell Gr Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.