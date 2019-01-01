Distell Group Holdings Ltd makes and distributes wine, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under dozens of brand names. Its top brands include Amarula, 4th Street, Hunter's Klipdrift, Nederburg, Richelieu, Savanna, Viceroy, and J.C. Le Roux. Nearly three-fourths of the company's sales are generated in South Africa. Its remaining sales are split roughly evenly between the rest of Africa and all other continents. Distell produces most of its products in South Africa and has additional production facilities in France, Scotland, and Ghana.