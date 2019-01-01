Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc is engaged in the designing, engineering, construction, service, and maintenance company. The company provides its services for outside plant and construction, hydro excavation, aerial construction, horizontal directional drilling and underground construction areas. The operating segments of the company are West, Central, East and Corporate. The West segment provides hydrovacing and electrical installations services in the Alberta market. The Central segment provides directional boring, hydrocac, ploughing and transmission lines regulates station services in the Winnipeg and the greater Manitoba market. The East segment provides contractor hydrovacing and tele-com cabling services to the Ontario market. It derives maximum revenue from the East segment.