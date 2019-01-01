QQQ
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc is engaged in the designing, engineering, construction, service, and maintenance company. The company provides its services for outside plant and construction, hydro excavation, aerial construction, horizontal directional drilling and underground construction areas. The operating segments of the company are West, Central, East and Corporate. The West segment provides hydrovacing and electrical installations services in the Alberta market. The Central segment provides directional boring, hydrocac, ploughing and transmission lines regulates station services in the Winnipeg and the greater Manitoba market. The East segment provides contractor hydrovacing and tele-com cabling services to the Ontario market. It derives maximum revenue from the East segment.

Distinct Infrastructure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Distinct Infrastructure (OTCEM: DSTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Distinct Infrastructure's (DSTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Distinct Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Distinct Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF)?

A

The stock price for Distinct Infrastructure (OTCEM: DSTFF) is $0.000508 last updated Tue Nov 17 2020 18:49:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Distinct Infrastructure.

Q

When is Distinct Infrastructure (OTCEM:DSTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Distinct Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Distinct Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Distinct Infrastructure (DSTFF) operate in?

A

Distinct Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.