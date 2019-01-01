ñol

DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc.
(OTCEM:DSSPF)
0.12
00
At close: Jun 14

DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (OTC:DSSPF), Dividends

DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 1969
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc.. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969.

Q
What date did I need to own DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (OTCEM:DSSPF)?
A

DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DEEP SEA SUPPLY PLC REG by Deep Sea Supply Plc. (DSSPF) was $0.00 and was paid out next on December 31, 1969.

