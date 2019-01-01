Triton Emission Solutions Inc is engaged in the development and marketing of emission abatement technologies for the marine industry to remove sulfur from marine fuel. Its products and technologies include Njord Exhaust Gas Scrubber System, DSOX Pre-Combustion Fuel Purification Systems, and Bio Scrubber. Its Njord Exhaust Gas Scrubber System is used to clean the exhaust gases from excess sulfur following the internal combustion process within ships engine. Its DSOX Pre-Combustion Fuel Purification Systems is a pre-combustion de-sulfurization technology, which is designed to remove alkali metals, such as sulfur and sodium, from heavy marine fuel. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of United States.