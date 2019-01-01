ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Daiichi Sankyo Co
(OTCPK:DSNKY)
27.07
-0.50[-1.81%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low26.95 - 27.21
52 Week High/Low18.05 - 29.09
Open / Close27.21 / 27.07
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.21.5K / 97.2K
Mkt Cap47B
P/E69.78
50d Avg. Price23.89
Div / Yield0.24/0.89%
Payout Ratio54.4
EPS16.62
Total Float-

Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC:DSNKY), Dividends

Daiichi Sankyo Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Daiichi Sankyo Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Daiichi Sankyo Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY). The last dividend payout was on December 10, 2012 and was $0.31

Q
How much per share is the next Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on December 10, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTCPK:DSNKY)?
A

The most current yield for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 10, 2012

Browse dividends on all stocks.