Daiichi Sankyo Co (OTC:DSNKY), Dividends

Daiichi Sankyo Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Daiichi Sankyo Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co.
There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY). The last dividend payout was on December 10, 2012 and was $0.31
There are no upcoming dividends for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on December 10, 2012
The most current yield for Daiichi Sankyo Co (DSNKY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 10, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.