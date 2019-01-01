QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/78.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Deep-South Resources Inc is focused on the exploration and development of quality assets in mineralized zones close to infrastructure in stable countries. The company holds an interest in the Haib Copper project in Namibia, Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deep-South Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deep-South Resources (DSMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deep-South Resources (OTCQB: DSMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deep-South Resources's (DSMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deep-South Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Deep-South Resources (DSMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deep-South Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Deep-South Resources (DSMTF)?

A

The stock price for Deep-South Resources (OTCQB: DSMTF) is $0.043 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:17:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deep-South Resources (DSMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deep-South Resources.

Q

When is Deep-South Resources (OTCQB:DSMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Deep-South Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deep-South Resources (DSMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deep-South Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Deep-South Resources (DSMTF) operate in?

A

Deep-South Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.