Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that require the use of specialized trailering transportation equipment. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.