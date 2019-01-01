QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:32AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that require the use of specialized trailering transportation equipment. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.

Daseke Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daseke (DSKEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daseke's (DSKEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daseke.

Q

What is the target price for Daseke (DSKEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daseke

Q

Current Stock Price for Daseke (DSKEW)?

A

The stock price for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKEW) is $0.0101 last updated Today at 7:44:37 PM.

Q

Does Daseke (DSKEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daseke.

Q

When is Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKEW) reporting earnings?

A

Daseke does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daseke (DSKEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daseke.

Q

What sector and industry does Daseke (DSKEW) operate in?

A

Daseke is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.