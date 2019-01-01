Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Daseke
Daseke Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on March 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DSKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Daseke upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Daseke, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Daseke was filed on March 11, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Daseke (DSKE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Daseke (DSKE) is trading at is $7.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.