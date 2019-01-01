QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
360.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.34
Shares
259.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holdings AS is a conglomerate operating in various sectors including media, energy and retail, as well as industry, real estate and automotive marketing, tourism and financial services. The company's segments consist of Publishing, Broadcasting, Retail, Energy and Other. The majority of the revenue is generated from the production, transmission, distribution, domestic and international wholesale and retail trade of energy in Turkey.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dogan Sirketler Grubu (OTCPK: DSGUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dogan Sirketler Grubu's (DSGUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dogan Sirketler Grubu.

Q

What is the target price for Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dogan Sirketler Grubu

Q

Current Stock Price for Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY)?

A

The stock price for Dogan Sirketler Grubu (OTCPK: DSGUY) is $1.39 last updated Tue Jun 12 2018 16:17:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 5, 2009.

Q

When is Dogan Sirketler Grubu (OTCPK:DSGUY) reporting earnings?

A

Dogan Sirketler Grubu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dogan Sirketler Grubu.

Q

What sector and industry does Dogan Sirketler Grubu (DSGUY) operate in?

A

Dogan Sirketler Grubu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.