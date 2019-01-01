QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
903.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc is an exploration stage company in Canada. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metals focusing mainly on gold and copper properties. Its properties include Galaxy Property in British Columbia and Rock Creek in Nevada.

Discovery-Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery-Corp (DSCVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery-Corp (OTCPK: DSCVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Discovery-Corp's (DSCVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery-Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery-Corp (DSCVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery-Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery-Corp (DSCVF)?

A

The stock price for Discovery-Corp (OTCPK: DSCVF) is $0.06709 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 19:14:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Discovery-Corp (DSCVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery-Corp.

Q

When is Discovery-Corp (OTCPK:DSCVF) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery-Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery-Corp (DSCVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery-Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery-Corp (DSCVF) operate in?

A

Discovery-Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.