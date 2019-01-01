Disco (OTC:DSCSY), Key Statistics

ñol

54.70
1.42[2.67%]
At close: May 27
51.36
-3.3400[-6.11%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low54.09 - 54.7
52 Week High/Low46.04 - 66.54
Open / Close54.09 / 54.7
Float / Outstanding- / 180.5M
Vol / Avg.8.7K / 27.1K
Mkt Cap9.9B
P/E21.35
50d Avg. Price50.91
Div / Yield1.36/2.50%
Payout Ratio46.39
EPS93.75
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.7B
Trailing P/E
21.35
Forward P/E
29.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.42
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.35
Price / Book (mrq)
4.63
Price / EBITDA
15.8
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.83
Earnings Yield
4.68%
Price change 1 M
1.12
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
2.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.82
Tangible Book value per share
11.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
100.3B
Total Assets
371.8B
Total Liabilities
100.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.87
Gross Margin
61%
Net Margin
26.36%
EBIT Margin
36.29%
EBITDA Margin
36.29%
Operating Margin
36.29%