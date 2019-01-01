ñol

Drive Shack
(NYSE:DS)
1.60
0.13[8.84%]
At close: May 27
1.58
-0.0200[-1.25%]
After Hours: 7:04PM EDT
Day High/Low1.47 - 1.62
52 Week High/Low1.01 - 4.02
Open / Close1.47 / 1.61
Float / Outstanding91.6M / 92.4M
Vol / Avg.820.2K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap147.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float91.6M

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS), Dividends

Drive Shack issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Drive Shack generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

22.6%

Annual Dividend

$0.3004

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Drive Shack Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Drive Shack (DS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drive Shack. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Drive Shack (DS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drive Shack (DS). The last dividend payout was on May 10, 2022 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Drive Shack (DS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drive Shack (DS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on May 10, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)?
A

Drive Shack has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Drive Shack (DS) was $0.08 and was paid out next on May 10, 2022.

