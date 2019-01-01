ñol

Drax Group
(OTCPK:DRXGY)
21.01
00
At close: Mar 29
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.74 - 21.58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 200.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E61.84
50d Avg. Price20.24
Div / Yield0.48/2.28%
Payout Ratio131.71
EPS-
Total Float-

Drax Group (OTC:DRXGY), Dividends

Drax Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Drax Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.56%

Annual Dividend

$0.2955

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Drax Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Drax Group (DRXGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drax Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 29, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Drax Group (DRXGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drax Group (DRXGY). The last dividend payout was on October 29, 2018 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Drax Group (DRXGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drax Group (DRXGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 29, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Drax Group (OTCPK:DRXGY)?
A

Drax Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Drax Group (DRXGY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on October 29, 2018.

