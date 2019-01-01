Drax Group (OTC:DRXGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Drax Group
Drax Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Drax Group (OTCPK: DRXGY) was reported by HSBC on October 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DRXGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Drax Group (OTCPK: DRXGY) was provided by HSBC, and Drax Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Drax Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Drax Group was filed on October 28, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 28, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Drax Group (DRXGY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Drax Group (DRXGY) is trading at is $18.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
