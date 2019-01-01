QQQ
Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
1K/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
54.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
418.2M
Outstanding
Droneshield Ltd develops and sells hardware and software for the detection of drones. It has developed multilayered pre-eminent drone detection and disruption solutions that protect people, organizations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, DroneSentinel, DroneSentry, DroneCannon RW, DroneNode, and DroneShield Complete. The company provides its solutions to government and military, airports, commercial venues, prisons, and critical infrastructure. Its geographical segments are the United States and Australia and it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.

Droneshield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Droneshield (DRSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Droneshield (OTCPK: DRSHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Droneshield's (DRSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Droneshield.

Q

What is the target price for Droneshield (DRSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Droneshield

Q

Current Stock Price for Droneshield (DRSHF)?

A

The stock price for Droneshield (OTCPK: DRSHF) is $0.1311 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Droneshield (DRSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Droneshield.

Q

When is Droneshield (OTCPK:DRSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Droneshield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Droneshield (DRSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Droneshield.

Q

What sector and industry does Droneshield (DRSHF) operate in?

A

Droneshield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.