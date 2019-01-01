Droneshield Ltd develops and sells hardware and software for the detection of drones. It has developed multilayered pre-eminent drone detection and disruption solutions that protect people, organizations and critical infrastructure from intrusion from drones. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, DroneSentinel, DroneSentry, DroneCannon RW, DroneNode, and DroneShield Complete. The company provides its solutions to government and military, airports, commercial venues, prisons, and critical infrastructure. Its geographical segments are the United States and Australia and it generates a majority of its revenue from Australia.