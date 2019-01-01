QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Dragontail Systems Ltd develops and offers software solutions for food delivery and the quick-service restaurant industry. The company's product Algo optimizes and manages the process from food preparation to its delivery to the customers. Geographically it operates in Israel, Australia Canada, Singapore and the USA. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Australia.

Dragontail Systems Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Dragontail Systems (DRRGF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Dragontail Systems (OTC: DRRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Dragontail Systems's (DRRGF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Dragontail Systems.

What is the target price for Dragontail Systems (DRRGF) stock?

There is no analysis for Dragontail Systems

Current Stock Price for Dragontail Systems (DRRGF)?

The stock price for Dragontail Systems (OTC: DRRGF) is $0.179 last updated Mon Jul 19 2021 15:10:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Dragontail Systems (DRRGF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Dragontail Systems.

When is Dragontail Systems (OTC:DRRGF) reporting earnings?

Dragontail Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Dragontail Systems (DRRGF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Dragontail Systems.

What sector and industry does Dragontail Systems (DRRGF) operate in?

Dragontail Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.