There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Fuse Science Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support and Energy Demand Network technology. The firm also develops an XTRAX remote monitoring system, which measures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fuse Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fuse Science (DROP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fuse Science (OTCPK: DROP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fuse Science's (DROP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fuse Science.

Q

What is the target price for Fuse Science (DROP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fuse Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Fuse Science (DROP)?

A

The stock price for Fuse Science (OTCPK: DROP) is $0.0235 last updated Today at 7:14:26 PM.

Q

Does Fuse Science (DROP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuse Science.

Q

When is Fuse Science (OTCPK:DROP) reporting earnings?

A

Fuse Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fuse Science (DROP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fuse Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Fuse Science (DROP) operate in?

A

Fuse Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.