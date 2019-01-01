QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
0.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
57.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xiana Mining Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on exploration for precious and base metals in its property interest. Its exploration activities are focused on mineral claim blocks grouped into the Central Zone, North Zone, and South Zone. It produces copper-gold concentrates from the Minera Altos De Punitaqui in Chile.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xiana Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Xiana Mining (DRIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xiana Mining (OTCEM: DRIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xiana Mining's (DRIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xiana Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Xiana Mining (DRIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xiana Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Xiana Mining (DRIFF)?

A

The stock price for Xiana Mining (OTCEM: DRIFF) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:44:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xiana Mining (DRIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xiana Mining.

Q

When is Xiana Mining (OTCEM:DRIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Xiana Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xiana Mining (DRIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xiana Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Xiana Mining (DRIFF) operate in?

A

Xiana Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.