Dr Hoenle AG supplies industrial UV technology. It operates in three business segments: The Equipment and Systems segment, which accounts for the majority of revenue, includes devices for UVC air and surface disinfection, and it is used for drying inks and coatings, for curing adhesives and plastics, and for solar simulation. The Glass and Lamps segment includes the development, production, and sale of tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass as well as the manufacture of UV medium?pressure and low-pressure lamps. Adhesives segment, which includes industrial adhesives designed for a broad spectrum of applications such as electronics, medical technology, optics, and glass processing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales in other countries.