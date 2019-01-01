QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dr Hoenle AG supplies industrial UV technology. It operates in three business segments: The Equipment and Systems segment, which accounts for the majority of revenue, includes devices for UVC air and surface disinfection, and it is used for drying inks and coatings, for curing adhesives and plastics, and for solar simulation. The Glass and Lamps segment includes the development, production, and sale of tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass as well as the manufacture of UV medium?pressure and low-pressure lamps. Adhesives segment, which includes industrial adhesives designed for a broad spectrum of applications such as electronics, medical technology, optics, and glass processing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales in other countries.

Dr Hoenle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dr Hoenle (DRHNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dr Hoenle (OTCGM: DRHNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dr Hoenle's (DRHNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dr Hoenle.

Q

What is the target price for Dr Hoenle (DRHNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dr Hoenle

Q

Current Stock Price for Dr Hoenle (DRHNF)?

A

The stock price for Dr Hoenle (OTCGM: DRHNF) is $51.6 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 13:38:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dr Hoenle (DRHNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dr Hoenle.

Q

When is Dr Hoenle (OTCGM:DRHNF) reporting earnings?

A

Dr Hoenle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dr Hoenle (DRHNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dr Hoenle.

Q

What sector and industry does Dr Hoenle (DRHNF) operate in?

A

Dr Hoenle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.