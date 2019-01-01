Dr. Foods Stock (OTC:DRFSD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$29.3K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dr. Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Dr. Foods Questions & Answers
When is Dr. Foods (OTCPK:DRFSD) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Dr. Foods
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dr. Foods (OTCPK:DRFSD)?
There are no earnings for Dr. Foods
What were Dr. Foods’s (OTCPK:DRFSD) revenues?
There are no earnings for Dr. Foods
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.