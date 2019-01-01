ñol

Dr. Foods
(OTCPK:DRFSD)
$0.31
Last update: 2:28PM
Dr. Foods Stock (OTC:DRFSD), Quotes and News Summary

Dr. Foods Stock (OTC: DRFSD)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.3 - 0.8Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding11M / 11.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 14.2KMkt Cap3.5MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.31
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float11MEPS-0.02
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Dr. Foods Inc, formerly Catapult Solutions Inc designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending and proprietary technologies. The company primarily serves businesses, governments, and individuals.
Dr. Foods Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Dr. Foods (DRFSD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Dr. Foods's (DRFSD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Dr. Foods.

Q
What is the target price for Dr. Foods (DRFSD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Dr. Foods

Q
Current Stock Price for Dr. Foods (DRFSD)?
A

The stock price for Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFSD) is $0.31 last updated September 28, 2022, 6:28 PM UTC.

Q
Does Dr. Foods (DRFSD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dr. Foods.

Q
When is Dr. Foods (OTCPK:DRFSD) reporting earnings?
A

Dr. Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Dr. Foods (DRFSD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Dr. Foods.

Q
What sector and industry does Dr. Foods (DRFSD) operate in?
A

Dr. Foods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.