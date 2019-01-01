Dr. Foods Stock (OTC:DRFSD), Quotes and News Summary

Dr. Foods Stock (OTC: DRFSD)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range0.3 - 0.8
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding11M / 11.2M
|Vol / Avg.- / 14.2K
|Mkt Cap3.5M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price0.31
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float11M
|EPS-0.02
You can purchase shares of Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFSD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Dr. Foods.
There is no analysis for Dr. Foods
The stock price for Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFSD) is $0.31 last updated September 28, 2022, 6:28 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dr. Foods.
Dr. Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Dr. Foods.
Dr. Foods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.