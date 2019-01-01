QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Dr. Foods Inc, formerly Catapult Solutions Inc designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending and proprietary technologies. The company primarily serves businesses, governments, and individuals.

Dr. Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dr. Foods (DRFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dr. Foods's (DRFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dr. Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Dr. Foods (DRFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dr. Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Dr. Foods (DRFS)?

A

The stock price for Dr. Foods (OTCPK: DRFS) is $0.0048 last updated Today at 7:37:16 PM.

Q

Does Dr. Foods (DRFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dr. Foods.

Q

When is Dr. Foods (OTCPK:DRFS) reporting earnings?

A

Dr. Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dr. Foods (DRFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dr. Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Dr. Foods (DRFS) operate in?

A

Dr. Foods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.