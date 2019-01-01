ñol

Dream Office REIT
(OTC:DRETF)
18.12
00
At close: May 26
19.1208
1.0008[5.52%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16 - 23.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 47M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap852.2M
P/E6.56
50d Avg. Price20.09
Div / Yield0.78/4.28%
Payout Ratio28.25
EPS0.98
Total Float-

Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF), Key Statistics

Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.9B
Trailing P/E
6.56
Forward P/E
23.36
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.24
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.57
Price / Book (mrq)
0.7
Price / EBITDA
5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.34
Earnings Yield
15.23%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
25.86
Tangible Book value per share
25.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.6B
Total Assets
3.1B
Total Liabilities
1.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.15
Gross Margin
52.12%
Net Margin
105.36%
EBIT Margin
130.93%
EBITDA Margin
137.04%
Operating Margin
45.71%