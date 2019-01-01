ñol

Dream Homes & Development
(OTCPK:DREM)
0.08
00
At close: May 23
0.1155
0.0355[44.38%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding14.7M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.6K
Mkt Cap2.9M
P/E24.74
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Dream Homes & Development (OTC:DREM), Key Statistics

Dream Homes & Development (OTC: DREM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.9M
Trailing P/E
24.74
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.67
Price / Book (mrq)
4.41
Price / EBITDA
10.79
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
38.02
Earnings Yield
4.04%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.02
Tangible Book value per share
0.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.9M
Total Assets
8.6M
Total Liabilities
7.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
41.23%
Net Margin
16.6%
EBIT Margin
19.36%
EBITDA Margin
19.53%
Operating Margin
19.36%