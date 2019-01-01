Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$275.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$278.2M
Earnings History
Duke Realty Questions & Answers
When is Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) reporting earnings?
Duke Realty (DRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
What were Duke Realty’s (NYSE:DRE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $165.8M, which missed the estimate of $192.9M.
