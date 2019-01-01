ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Duke Realty
(NYSE:DRE)
53.39
1.80[3.49%]
At close: May 27
53.42
0.0300[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low51.9 - 54.11
52 Week High/Low46.01 - 66.22
Open / Close51.98 / 53.42
Float / Outstanding231.7M / 384.5M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap20.5B
P/E19.86
50d Avg. Price55.84
Div / Yield1.12/2.10%
Payout Ratio39.78
EPS0.65
Total Float231.7M

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Dividends

Duke Realty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Duke Realty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.91%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Duke Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Duke Realty (DRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duke Realty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Duke Realty (DRE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Duke Realty ($DRE) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Duke Realty (DRE) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Duke Realty (DRE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Duke Realty (DRE) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)?
A

Duke Realty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Duke Realty (DRE) was $0.28 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.