Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting DRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.63% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) was provided by Mizuho, and Duke Realty maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Duke Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Duke Realty was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Duke Realty (DRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $58.00. The current price Duke Realty (DRE) is trading at is $53.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
