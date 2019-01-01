QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.2 - 16.67
Mkt Cap
135.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.26
Shares
14.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rotshtein Realestate Ltd is engaged in the development and construction of residential properties. It also owns, operates and leases high-yielding properties.

Rotshtein Realestate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rotshtein Realestate (OTCGM: DRCAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rotshtein Realestate's (DRCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rotshtein Realestate.

Q

What is the target price for Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rotshtein Realestate

Q

Current Stock Price for Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF)?

A

The stock price for Rotshtein Realestate (OTCGM: DRCAF) is $9.2 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rotshtein Realestate.

Q

When is Rotshtein Realestate (OTCGM:DRCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Rotshtein Realestate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rotshtein Realestate.

Q

What sector and industry does Rotshtein Realestate (DRCAF) operate in?

A

Rotshtein Realestate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.