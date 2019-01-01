ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pan Pacific International
(OTCPK:DQJCF)
14.875
00
At close: May 13
16.1560
1.2810[8.61%]
After Hours: 8:52AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.97 - 22.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 596.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap8.9B
P/E21.18
50d Avg. Price15.52
Div / Yield0.15/1.00%
Payout Ratio17.92
EPS26.52
Total Float-

Pan Pacific International (OTC:DQJCF), Dividends

Pan Pacific International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pan Pacific International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Pan Pacific International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Pacific International.

Q
What date did I need to own Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Pacific International.

Q
How much per share is the next Pan Pacific International (DQJCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Pacific International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pan Pacific International (OTCPK:DQJCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Pacific International.

Browse dividends on all stocks.