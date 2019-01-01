ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Daqo New Energy
(NYSE:DQ)
47.56
-1.05[-2.16%]
At close: May 27
47.56
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low46.92 - 49
52 Week High/Low32.2 - 90.48
Open / Close48.8 / 47.56
Float / Outstanding- / 74.5M
Vol / Avg.570.8K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E3.04
50d Avg. Price43.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.17
Total Float-

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Key Statistics

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.5B
Trailing P/E
3.04
Forward P/E
1.97
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.35
Price / Book (mrq)
1.31
Price / EBITDA
2.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.01
Earnings Yield
32.93%
Price change 1 M
1.14
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.82
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
36.32
Tangible Book value per share
35.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.1B
Total Assets
4.4B
Total Liabilities
1.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
5.44
Gross Margin
63.54%
Net Margin
41.85%
EBIT Margin
62.36%
EBITDA Margin
62.36%
Operating Margin
62.24%