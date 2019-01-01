ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deutsche Post
(OTCPK:DPSGY)
40.94
0.16[0.39%]
At close: May 27
39.35
-1.5900[-3.88%]
After Hours: 9:06AM EDT
Day High/Low40.58 - 40.99
52 Week High/Low38.03 - 72.04
Open / Close40.73 / 40.94
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.87.8K / 168.7K
Mkt Cap50.2B
P/E9.93
50d Avg. Price43.99
Div / Yield1.9/4.63%
Payout Ratio35
EPS0.88
Total Float-

Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), Key Statistics

Deutsche Post (OTC: DPSGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
63.4B
Trailing P/E
9.93
Forward P/E
9.32
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.16
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.76
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.63
Price / Book (mrq)
2.72
Price / EBITDA
4.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.15
Earnings Yield
10.08%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.06
Tangible Book value per share
4.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
42.2B
Total Assets
59.8B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.28
Gross Margin
12.18%
Net Margin
5.43%
EBIT Margin
9.02%
EBITDA Margin
13.88%
Operating Margin
8.85%